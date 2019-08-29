Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) was born on the day India won the cricket world cup for the first time on June 25, 1983. This leads her father (Sanjay Kapoor) to believe that Zoya will have terrific luck all her life. However, she turns out to be going through one mishap after another. Things change, when Zoya’s advertising job gets her close to the present Indian cricket team.

Turns out, the team performs best on the field when Zoya is around. This gets the team to latch on to Zoya, making her their lucky charm. Meanwhile, Zoya and the team’s captain Nikhil (Dulquer Salmaan) are struck by Cupid’s arrow. The trailer of Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor introduces all this madness and more. The film is set for a September 20 release.

This is Malayalam star Salmaan’s second Hindi release after the 2018 film Karwaan. Scripted by Neha Sharma and Pradhuman Singh Mall, the film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name. The Zoya Factor also stars Angad Bedi and Koel Purie, among others. The music is by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.