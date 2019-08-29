Sanjay Dutt’s remake of the 2010 Telugu drama Prasthanam has added an ‘s’ to the title, presumably for good luck. The Hindi version traces the power struggle between the biological and foster sons of a political leader.

The director of the original film, Deva Katta, has helmed the remake too. Ali Fazal plays the adopted son, who is his father’s favourite, while Satyajeet Dubey is the bad apple desperate to claim his father’s legacy. Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala play the parents, while Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey have been cast in pivotal roles.

“To save one son, you have to kill another,” Ali Fazal’s character says in the incident-heavy trailer. The Sanjay S Dutt Productions title will be released on September 20, the same day as The Zoya Factor.