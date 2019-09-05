With Ghungroo from Siddharth Anand’s War, singer Shilpa Rao is back after ages in an out-and-out romantic duet alongside Arijit Singh. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar and written by Kumaar, Ghungroo is a funky dance track with effervescent guitar work by Warren D’Souza. The video features actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in dreamy foreign locales.

Rao, who is seldom heard in the movies these days, had her first romantic duet with the Vishal-Shekhar composition Khuda Jaane in Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008.

About her infrequent appearances in Hindi film soundtracks, Rao told Scroll.in, “I don’t see the point of singing 10 songs a year and them not working in any way. I’d rather sing one antara in a year, but that should stick.” Before Ghungroo, Rao was heard for a few minutes in the title track of Kalank, composed by Pritam.

War stars Roshan as an Indian spy gone rogue. His protege, played by Tiger Shroff, hunts him down. The film is out on October 2.

Play Ghungroo, War (2019).

