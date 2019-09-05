Manoj Tiwari’s P Se Pyaar F Se Farraar is set in western Uttar Pradesh and tackles caste violence and honour killings. As the trailer reveals, a promising javelin thrower learns that it is easier to score points on the field than in real life when he falls in love with his upper-caste classmate.

On either side of the caste divide are characters played by Jimmy Shergill, Kumud Mishra, Girish Kulkarni, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Zakir Hussain, Asif Basra and Pankaj Jha. The star-crossed lovers are played by Bhavesh Kumar and Jyoti Yadav.

“Nothing can be more credible and entertaining than reality,” director Tiwari said in a press statement. “Social issue-based cinema need not be boring and preachy, it can be thrilling and exciting too.”

The screenplay is by Vishal Vijay Kumar. The Ok Movies production will be distributed by PVR Pictures on October 18.