In Sunny Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the actor’s son Karan Deol plays a trekking instructor who initially shares a cold vibe with his student (Sahher Bambba). After she is done with the week-long course and returns home, the two realise their love for each other.

“Every generation has a story to tell,” the trailer declares in the beginning. It shows that the love between the leads faces complications along the way, as Karan Deol’s hero gets into fisticuffs and lands in trouble with the police. The film is out on September 20.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has been written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravikishan Shankar. The music is by Sachet-Parampara, Rishi Rich, and Tanishk Bagchi. This film is Sunny Deol’s third as a director after Dillagi (1999) and Ghayal Once Again (2016).