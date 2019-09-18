The Chinese have figured out that Indians need sex more than good roads, it seems. So when Gujarati entrepreneur Raghuvir (Rajkummar Rao) goes to China, he returns with a soup made from tiger parts that supposedly cures all sex-related problems.

Raghuvir’s mentor (Paresh Rawal) tells him, “Don’t sell the story. Sell the hero.” That hero is the sexologist Vardhi (Boman Irani). Raghuvir becomes rich, but other complications follow.

The film will be out during Diwali. Made in China has been written by director Mikhil Musale along with Karan Vyas and Parinda Joshi. Musale previously co-wrote and directed Wrong Side Raju (2016), which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

Mouni Roy plays Raghuvir’s wife. The cast includes Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur and Gajraj Rao. The music is by Sachin-Jigar.

Play Made in China (2019).

Also read:

Gujarati movie ‘Wrong Side Raju’ makes all the right choices