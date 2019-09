A suitcase filled with Rs 2,000 notes has gone missing in Rajesh Krishnan’s Lootcase.

Searching for it are a gangster (Vijay Raaz), a minister (Gajraj Rao), and a cop (Ranvir Shorey). Unbeknownst to them, the suitcase has landed up in the middle-class home of Nandan (Kunal Kemmu) and his wife Lata (Rasika Dugal). Cat and mouse games ensue. The film is set for an October 11 release.