Sidharth Malhotra goes in for an image makeover for the second time after Ek Villain in Marjaavaan. Milap Zaveri’s movie even organises a reunion between Malhotra and the antagonist from Ek Villain, this time playing a vertically challenged hoodlum out for blood.

What is the height of villainy? Three feet, says Riteish Deshmukh’s dwarf. Malhotra’s Raghu runs afoul of his boss after he falls in love with a Muslim woman (Tara Sutaria) and walks out of the gang. Punches and punchlines follow. You dogs don’t have the strength to stop a tiger, Malhotra snarls. When I kill, you will be so terrified that you won’t even be reborn, he adds for good effect.

The movie will be out on November 8. The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh and Shaad Randhawa.