Chaman is a 30-year-old Hindi lecturer who is prematurely balding. Chaman is the target of ridicule by his students and a flop show in the love department. After a priest gives Chaman a deadline to find a bride or stay celibate forever, he doubles down on his efforts to attract a woman.

Abhishek Pathak’s Ujda Chaman stars Sunny Singh (Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety) as Chaman, and appears to be a remake of Raj B Shetty’s 2017 Kannada sleeper hit Ondu Motteya Kathe. Maanvi Gagroo, Saurabh Shukla, Atul Kumar, Grusha Kapoor and Sharib Hashmi play supporting roles. The film is set for a November 8 release.

Ujda Chaman is the second Hindi film this year to explore male baldness. A week after Ujda Chaman comes Amar Kaushik’s Bala, in which Ayushmann Khurrana plays the semi-bald hero. Bala is scheduled for a November 15 release.

Play Ujda Chaman (2019).

Also read:

A bald man looking for love finds the perfect ending – Kannada indie hero Pawan Kumar’s support