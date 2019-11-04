Kartik Aaryan steps into Sanjeev Kumar’s shoes as the wayward husband in Pati Patni Aur Woh, the 2019 remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The original movie, directed by BR Chopra, followed a man (Sanjeev Kumar) who has an extra-marital affair with his secretary (Ranjeeta Kaur) by lying that he has a cancer-stricken wife.

The remake has Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey playing the husband, wife and secretary respectively. This time, Chintu Tyagi (Aaryan) convinces Tapasya Singh (Pandey) that his wife is having an affair. However, Vedika (Pednekar) soon smells a rat. Aparshakti Khurrana plays the friend to Aaryan’s hero. The movie is scheduled for a December 6 release.