Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri makes his Hindi debut in Yeh Saali Aashiqui. He plays a man arrested for misbehaving with a woman (Shivaleeka Oberoi, also making her debut), who he claims is his former girlfriend.

The trailer shows Sahil (Puri) providing one account of their relationship, while Oberoi’s heroine provides another in which Sahil comes across as a stalker. Caught between the two is the police. The film has been directed by Cherag Ruparel. The story and screenplay is by Vardhan-Cherag. The scheduled release date is November 22.