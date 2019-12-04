Daniel Craig is back as James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die. The trailer released on Thursday follows Craig’s British espionage agent on yet another dazzling and explosive globe-trotting mission that involves old flame Madeleine (Lea Seydoux), an old villain, Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), and old colleagues – Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright reprising their roles as M, Eve, Q and Felix Leiter.

What’s new is not just the villain Safin, played by Rami Malek fresh off his Oscar win for Bohemian Rhapsody, but also the fact that Bond isn’t the only 00 agent this time. She is played by Lashana Lynch.

No Time To Die will be out on April 2, 2020, in the United Kingdom before releasing worldwide. The director is Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective). The screenwriting team includes Scott Z Burns (Contagion, Side Effects) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve, Fleabag).