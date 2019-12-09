In the latest mission of Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot brings her to the 1980s. While she fought the Germans during World War I in the film released in 2017, this time, in Wonder Woman 1984, she seems to be fighting the Soviets during the Cold War years.

Her nemesis includes businessman Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal. Kristen Wiig plays a mysterious British archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva, who seems to be in awe of the superhero, but her motivations are unclear. Wonder Woman’s lover from the first film, American pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), has returned from the dead to accompany her in Wonder Woman 1984.

Patty Jenkins, who directed the first film, is the director again. The story and screenplay are by Jenkins, Geoff Johns and David Callaham. Hans Zimmer is the composer. The film is set for a June 5 release.