Play Chhapaak (2019).

In Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone is Malti, a woman whose face has been scarred by an acid attack by a man. The trailer follows Malti coming to terms with her disfigured face after surgery and fighting the case made against the alleged perpetrator of the acid attack in a series of courts.

Malti’s character has been inspired by Laxmi Agarwal, a woman from Delhi who was the victim of an acid attack in 2005 at the age of 15. She went on to become an active campaigner against the sale of acid commercially, which led to the Supreme Court direct central and state governments to regulate the sale of acid and make the resolution of acid attack cases easier.

The cast of Chhapaak includes Vikrant Massey as a man who stands by Malti as she lives life in and outside the courtroom. The music and lyrics are by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Gulzar respectively. Chhapaak is set for a January 10 release.