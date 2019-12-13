Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap have teamed up for the third time for an anthology film production after 2013’s Bombay Talkies and 2018’s Lust Stories. They have directed four shorts films in the January 1 Netflix release Ghost Stories. A trailer gives a glimpse of the spooks in store.

In Johar’s film starring Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur, a couple is disturbed during an intimate moment by the man’s invisible (and probably dead) grandmother. In Akhtar’s film, Janhvi Kapoor is a nurse looking after an old woman (Surekha Sikri). In Kashyap’s film, Sobhita Dhulipala is a seemingly childless woman taking care of her nephew. Banerjee’s film follows a man (Sukant Goel) stuck in a mysterious place where some kind of monster lurks.

While the horror anthology is a popular film format in the West, Ghost Stories is one of the few Indian attempts at this genre, others being Ram Gopal Varma’s Hindi productions Darna Mana Hai (2003) and its sequel Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), and the 2018 Tamil film, 6 Athiyayam.