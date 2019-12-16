Rajinikanth is a self-confessed “bad cop” in his 167th film. He plays the Tamil-speaking Commissioner of Police of Mumbai, and is proud to be a “villain” on the job (it includes shooting suspects dead without a trial). His arch-enemy is played by Suniel Shetty with a man bun.

The Lyca Productions also stars Nayanthara, Prateik, Yogi Babu and Jatin Sarna. The movie is scheduled for a January 10 release, to coincide with the Pongal festival. Darbar will be out in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander.