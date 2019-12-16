Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick will be out only on June 26, 2020, but already, a new trailer has vroomed into view. There’s more action than in the first trailer, greater evidence of aerial wizardry (aided by advances in filming techniques), further throwbacks to the original 1986 blockbuster, but not too many spoilers of what the movie is about. Harold Faltermeyer’s Top Gun anthem is back with a new arrangement.

One thing is certain: Pete Mitchell, the cocky but talented American fighter pilot (call sign “Maverick”) still has anger management issues. In Top Gun, Maverick’s aggression fuelled his aerial combat skills, helped him gain a lover, and was suspected to have lost him his co-pilot and friend. The son of the co-pilot nicknamed “Goose” plays a key role in Maverick’s new journey as a flight instructor and is portrayed by Miles Teller.

Val Kilmer, who was Maverick’s rival Iceman in the first movie, will return for another tour of the skies. The sequel, directed by Joseph Kosinski, also stars Jennifer Connelly as Maverick’s latest girlfriend, John Hamm and Ed Harris.