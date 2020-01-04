Trailblazing American director Jordan Peele teams up with acting legend Al Pacino for an Amazon Studios series about Nazism in America. Hunters, which claims to be based on real events, is set in New York City in the late 1970s – the stomping ground of Pacino for several of his acclaimed movies.

The series, which the director of Get Out and Us has co-produced, imagines an America in which Nazis who survived the fall of the Third Reich are planning a Fourth Reich. Pacino’s character Meyer Hoffman is a survivor of the Nazi concentration camps, and understands all too well what is at stake. “You know what the best revenge is? Revenge,” he says.

Meyer assembles a team of Nazi hunters, but will the “bloody quest be for the greater good or create anarchy into the justice system”, wonders the official press release. Hunters will be out on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.

The cast includes Lena Olin, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek and Dylan Baker. The series has been created by David Weil and co-produced by Amazon Studios, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment.