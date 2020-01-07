The X-Men franchise + horror = The New Mutants. The standalone spinoff is “set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring”, according to the official synopsis. “When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

Based on Bill Sienkiewicz’s 1980s comic book series of the same name, the movie has been directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Their Stars). The mutants are Danielle Moonstar or Mirage (Blu Hunt), who can create illusions based on another person’s fears, Rahne or Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), who can transform herself into a werewolf, Sam (Charlie Heaton), with the ability to turn himself into a human cannonball, Roberto (Henry Zaga) or Sunspot, who can harness solar energy, the sorceress Illyana (Anya Taylor-Joy), also known as Magik, who says in the trailer, “I killed 18 men, one by one.”

Supervising them is the physician Reyes (Alice Braga), and threatening them is a demonic bear.

The New Mutants will be released in the United States on April 3.