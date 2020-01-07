Himesh Reshammiya has not acted in a movie since Tera Surroor in 2016. His comeback sees him in a double role. In Happy Hardy and Heer, Reshammiya plays the turbaned Happy, who has been in love with Heer (Sonia Mann) forever. Reshammiya is also Hardy, to whom Heer loses her heart.

Apart from not having a turban, Hardy can be distinguished from Happy by his spiffy clothing and streaked hair. Happy vows to get rid of Hardy so that he may win over Heer.

The story and music are by Reshammiya, and the screenplay is by his wife, Sonia Kapoor. Raka is the director of the January 31 release.