After playing a sperm donor, a sexual underperformer, a blind pianist, and a prematurely balding man, Ayushmann Khurrana has given himself a new challenge. In the upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Khurrana plays a gay man who tries to persuade his boyfriend (Jitendra Kumar) to come out to his family.

In what appears to be a tribute to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kartik (Khurrana) is out and has a supportive father, while Aman (Kumar) has to break the news to his parents (the Badhaai Ho couple Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao). It doesn’t go down well, naturally, and Aman’s father vows to straighten out his son in the time-and-tested way: he arranges his marriage (to a woman, as he clarifies).

Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie attacks homophobia through humour. Kewalya had previously written the screenplay for the erectile dysfunction-themed comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, a Hindi remake of the Tamil-language Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will be released on February 21. The Aanand L Rai production sees Jitendra Kumar, known for playing the character Jeetu bhaiyya in the web series Kota Factory, in his first major movie role.