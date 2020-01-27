The 2015 Hollywood comedy The Intern, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, will be remade in Hindi with Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. According to a press release, the remake will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal’s Azure Entertainment, Padukone’s company Ka Entertainment, and Warner Bros India. The remake is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Written and directed by Nancy Meyers, The Intern is about a 70-year-old widower who returns to the workplace and befriends his new employer. De Niro plays Ben, who is so bored of retirement that he signs up for a senior citizen placement programme. His new boss, Jules (Hathaway), is initially dismissive but a deep bond of friendship eventually develops between the two. Ben also charms his colleagues with his helpfulness, and becomes deeply involved with Jules’s personal life.

According to a press statement by Rishi Kapoor, the movie is “a very relevant film for the present-day Indian workplace milieu” and “showcases human relationships beautifully”. In her press statement, Padukone said, “I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly.”

No further details have been shared on the remake’s director or writer.

Azure Entertainment and Warner Bros India have a deal to “jointly develop, produce and distribute key titles from the coveted Warner Bros library, including the Hindi adaptation of Infernal Affairs on which the Academy Award winning, Martin Scorsese directed The Departed was based”, the press statement added.