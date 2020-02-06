Movie trailers ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ trailer: Watch the back story of his supervillain and his loyal followers Steve Carell voices Gru; Kevin, Stuart and Bob are back; Alan Arkin plays the fighter Wild Knuckles. July 3 is the release date. Scroll Staff Feb 06, 2020 · 12:20 am Minions: The Rise Of Gru (2020) | Illimination Play Minions: The Rise of Gru (2020). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Minions The Rise of Gru Despicable Me franchise Steve Carell Read Comments Print