The 92nd Academy Awards being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday might have a host this year, but it does have a bunch of strong contenders. Leading the nominations is Todd Phillips’s Joker, with 11 nods, followed by 10 each for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’s 1917, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Bong Joon-ho’s Korean-language Parasite has picked up a historic six nominations, including for Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. It is the first South Korean production to be nominated at the Academy Awards.

In India, the Oscars are being shown on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, Star Movies Select HD and the streaming platform Hotstar. A repeat telecast will be aired on Monday at 8.30 pm on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.

A total of 8,469 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have voted this year. The ceremony kicked off with a performance by Janelle Monae that exhorted the audience (and viewers) to “come alive”.

Here is the complete list of of winners.

Original Screenplay

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

The winner: Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

The winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, directed by Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body, directed by Jeremy Clapin

Klaus, directed by Sergio Pablos, Carlos Martinez Lopez

Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley

Missing Link, directed by Chris Butler

The winner: Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love, Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Sister, Siqi Song

Memorable, Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois Le Corre

The winner: Hair Love, Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

The winner:

Actress in a Leading Role



Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

The winner:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

The winner:

Cinematography



The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

1917, Roger Deakins

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Once upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

The winner:

Costume Design

The Irishman, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

The winner:

Documentary Feature

American Factory, directed by Steven Bognar and Julie Reichert

The Cave, directed by Feras Fayyad

For Sama, directed by Waad Al-Kateab

Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov

The Edge of Democracy, directed by Pedro Costa

The winner:

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), directed by Caryl Dysinger

Life Overtakes Me, directed by John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson

Walk Run Cha-Cha, directed by Laura Nix

St Louis Superman, directed by Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra

The winner:

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Parasite, Yang Jin-mo

Joker, Jeff Groth

The winner:

International Feature Film

Parasite (South Korea), directed by Bong Joon-ho

Pain and Glory (Spain), directed by Pedro Almodovar

Honeyland (Macedonia), directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov

Les Miserables (Frances), directed by Ladj Ly

Corpus Christi (Poland), directed by Jan Komasa

The winner:

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

The winner:

Original Score

Joker, Hildur Guonadottir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

The winner:

Original Song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4, music and lyric by Randy Newman

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman, music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough, music and lyric by Diane Warren

Into The Unknown¸ Frozen II, music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Stand Up, Harriet, music and lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

The winner:

Production Design

Parasite, production design Lee Ha Jun; set decoration Cho Won Woo

The Irishman, production design Bob Shaw, set decoration Regina Graves

1917, production design Dennis Gassner; set decoration Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, production design Barbara Ling; set secoration Nancy Haigh

Jojo Rabbit, production design Ra Vincent, set decoration Nora Sopkova

The winner:

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry

Saria, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A Sister, Delphine Girard

The winner:

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray1917,Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord

The winner:

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A Morrow

Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

The winner:

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

The winner:

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Takia Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes,Anthony McCartenThe winner:

Directing



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

The winner:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Marriage Story

The winner: