The 92nd Academy Awards being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday might have a host this year, but it does have a bunch of strong contenders. Leading the nominations is Todd Phillips’s Joker, with 11 nods, followed by 10 each for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Sam Mendes’s 1917, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
Bong Joon-ho’s Korean-language Parasite has picked up a historic six nominations, including for Best Picture and Best International Feature Film. It is the first South Korean production to be nominated at the Academy Awards.
In India, the Oscars are being shown on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, Star Movies Select HD and the streaming platform Hotstar. A repeat telecast will be aired on Monday at 8.30 pm on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.
A total of 8,469 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have voted this year. The ceremony kicked off with a performance by Janelle Monae that exhorted the audience (and viewers) to “come alive”.
Here is the complete list of of winners.
Original Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
The winner: Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
The winner: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, directed by Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body, directed by Jeremy Clapin
Klaus, directed by Sergio Pablos, Carlos Martinez Lopez
Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley
Missing Link, directed by Chris Butler
The winner: Toy Story 4, directed by Josh Cooley
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love, Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Sister, Siqi Song
Memorable, Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois Le Corre
The winner: Hair Love, Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
The winner:
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
The winner:
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
The winner:
Cinematography
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
1917, Roger Deakins
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Once upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
The winner:
Costume Design
The Irishman, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
The winner:
Documentary Feature
American Factory, directed by Steven Bognar and Julie Reichert
The Cave, directed by Feras Fayyad
For Sama, directed by Waad Al-Kateab
Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
The Edge of Democracy, directed by Pedro Costa
The winner:
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), directed by Caryl Dysinger
Life Overtakes Me, directed by John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson
Walk Run Cha-Cha, directed by Laura Nix
St Louis Superman, directed by Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra
The winner:
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Parasite, Yang Jin-mo
Joker, Jeff Groth
The winner:
International Feature Film
Parasite (South Korea), directed by Bong Joon-ho
Pain and Glory (Spain), directed by Pedro Almodovar
Honeyland (Macedonia), directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
Les Miserables (Frances), directed by Ladj Ly
Corpus Christi (Poland), directed by Jan Komasa
The winner:
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
The winner:
Original Score
Joker, Hildur Guonadottir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
The winner:
Original Song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4, music and lyric by Randy Newman
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman, music by Elton John, lyric by Bernie Taupin
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough, music and lyric by Diane Warren
Into The Unknown¸ Frozen II, music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Stand Up, Harriet, music and lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
The winner:
Production Design
Parasite, production design Lee Ha Jun; set decoration Cho Won Woo
The Irishman, production design Bob Shaw, set decoration Regina Graves
1917, production design Dennis Gassner; set decoration Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, production design Barbara Ling; set secoration Nancy Haigh
Jojo Rabbit, production design Ra Vincent, set decoration Nora Sopkova
The winner:
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The Neighbors’ Window, Marshall Curry
Saria, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister, Delphine Girard
The winner:
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray1917,Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord
The winner:
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A Morrow
Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
The winner:
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
The winner:
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Takia Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes,Anthony McCartenThe winner:
Directing
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Joker, Todd Phillips
1917, Sam Mendes
Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
The winner:
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Marriage Story
The winner: