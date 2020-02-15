Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, set in two time zones and following the tortured relationships between characters played by Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma, has made an estimated Rs 12.40 crore on the day of its release, according to its producers.

Love Aaj Kal has been produced by Window Seat Films, Maddock Films, Jio Films and Reliance Entertainment and was released on February 14 on 3,400 screens in India, according to the producers.

Ali’s latest exploration of complicated romance, which reworks his Love Aaj Kal from 2009, opened to reviews nearly as downbeat as the movie’s characters. Yet, the combination of Ali, music composer Pritam and lyricist Irshad Kamil, seemed to have piqued the interest of fans.

Play Haain Main Galat, Love Aaj Kal (2020).

The movie seals Aaryan’s acceptance as a leading man. Aaryan, initially best-known for his association with Luv Ranjan in a series of films, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), has carved out a niche for himself through the comedies Luka Chuppi (2019) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). “This figure also marks the highest opening day number for Kartik Aaryan who has steadily become one of the most bankable young actors in the Hindi film industry beating his own record as also of others, film after film,” a press release from the producers declared.

Among the factors boosting the Valentine Day’s release was the rumoured off-screen relationship between Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

Also read:

Love Aaj Kal’ movie review: A banal and self-indulgent tour of past and present romance