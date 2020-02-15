Here’s a situation familiar to residents of congested cities: neighbours become voyeurs and snoop on the lives of those within view. This is the premise of Marshall Curry’s The Neighbors’ Window, which won the Oscar in the Live Action Short Film this year.

The Neighbors’ Window is set in Brooklyn in New York City. They need to order some drapes, it’s disgraceful, say a couple played by Maria Dizzia and Greg Keller, but they simply can’t and won’t stop watching. Curry based the film on an episode from the podcast Love and Radio, titled The Living Room.