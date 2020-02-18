Hardik Mehta, the award-winning director of the short film Amdavad Ma Famous, is making his feature debut with a comedy about a bit-part actor who wants to make his 500th film. In Kaamyaab, Sudheer, played by Sanjay Mishra, has starred in small roles in 499 movies thus far. In order to complete his milestone, he hires a manager, played by Deepak Dobriyal.

The “extra-se-extraordinary” story of a character artist will be released on March 6. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, Kaamyaab also stars Isha Talwar.