Kay Kay Menon is back after a long gap in Special Ops, a new Hotstar web series that will be out on March 17 in seven languages. Menon plays Himmat Singh, a Research and Analysis Wing agent. According to the official synopsis, “Very soon in his career he draws up an analogy about the several terrorist attacks that have been occurring in the country. Based on some proof and actual study of various attacks and their modes operandi, he is convinced that a man named Ikhlaq is the real mastermind behind all the terror attacks. Himmat deploys a team of remarkably skilled agents - Farooq, Ruhani, Juhi, Bala & Avinash - as his task force. Disguised and living in different parts of the world, the team’s sole objective is to get one step closer to the mastermind.”

The writers are Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida. The international locations include Turkey, Azerbaijan and Jordan. The cast is stacked with Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutt, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khaan, Sharad Kelkar and KP Mukherjee.

The eight-episode series draws on the role of “Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India faced over the last 19 years”, according to a press release. “Starting with the 2001 attack on Indian Parliament, the show goes back and forth in time covering several other events including 26/11, Kashmir terror attacks amongst others; and the chase for the single mastermind behind these attacks – making it the longest manhunt in Indian Intelligence for India’s deadliest enemy,” the press release added.