Hollywood has the Avengers and Bollywood, the superheroes in khaki. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is the fourth among his productions after the Singham and Simmba films to feature a police officer in the lead role. While Sooryavanshi is played by Akshay Kumar and also stars Katrina Kaif, the latest action extravaganza will have cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The trailer, which clocks over four minutes, reveals Sooryavanshi as the head of the anti-terrorist squad in Mumbai. Faced with the prospect of a terrorist attack by an Islamist group led by a character played by Jackie Shroff, Sooryavanshi gets cracking. The bullet that will get you will have ‘Made in India’ written on it, he snarls. But he can’t do this alone: enter Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Ajay Devgn).

The movie will be released on March 24, and will play continuously in theatres in Mumbai from morning to night. The cast includes Kumud Mishra, Sikander Kher, Abhimanyu Singh and Nikitin Dheer.