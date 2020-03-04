Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, was in the making for more than three years and was scheduled for a 2018 release. The film will finally be out on March 20.

The trailer follows yuppie Sandeep Kaur (Chopra), who is on the run after having committed a crime. A character played by Jaideep Ahlawat orders the hit on Sandeep. Assisting her is the roguish Pinky Dahiya (Kapoor). Together they escape Delhi and camp somewhere along the Indo-Nepal border, where they are helped by a couple played by Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta. Banerjee has written the film along with Varun Grover.

This is the third pairing between Kapoor and Chopra after Ishaqzaade (2012) and Namastey England (2018). Banerjee’s last movie Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! was in 2015. In between, he directed a chapter each in the anthology films Lust Stories (2018) and Ghost Stories (2020).