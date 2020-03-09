Indian television Watch: Rajinikanth hangs out with Bear Grylls in upcoming ‘Into The Wild’ episode Bear Grylls had previously featured Narendra Modi on his show. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls | Discovery channel Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/s9PodYGv05— Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 9, 2020 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rajinikanth Bear Grylls Into The Wild Read Comments Print