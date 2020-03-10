Movie trailers ‘Black Widow’ final trailer sees Scarlett Johansson in fighting mode Cate Shortland directs Natasha Romanoff’s standalone movie, which also stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and O-T Fagbenle. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow (2020). | Marvel Entertainment. Play Black Widow (2020). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Black Widow Scarlett Johansson Cate Shortland Read Comments Print