Aditya Rawal (the son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat) and Shalini Pandey (the star of Arjun Reddy, which inspired Kabir Singh) are paired as inter-faith lovers in Bamfaad. The story is set in Allahabad, and the cast includes Vijay Varma and Jatin Sarna.

Directed by Ranjan Chandel and presented by Anurag Kashyap, the Zee5 original film will be available on the streaming platform from April 10.