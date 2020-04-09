The remix of the song Masakali from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s 2009 film Delhi 6 is here – and it has predictably upset original composer AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

The remix is by Tanishk Bagchi and has been produced by T-Series. The music video features Sudharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Play Masakali 2.0 by Tanishk Bagchi (2020).

Rahman tweeted out the YouTube link of the original song and pointed out that “over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations” resulted in the melody.

Prasoon Joshi tweeted that the song has been “insensitively utilised”, and expressed the hope that music lovers would stand up for original tunes over remixes.

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

Other reactions were equally critical.

#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes https://t.co/QIKqYRKiPl — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

This quarantine feels better than Masakali 2.0 — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) April 8, 2020

Masakali 2.0. So now they also started rating songs out of 10 in the title itself — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 8, 2020

Masakali was sung by Mohit Chauhan. The new version features vocals by Tulsi Kumar, the sister of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, and composer Sachet Tandon.

Play Masakali, Delhi 6 (2020).

Masakali is the second Rahman composition to have been reworked by Bagchi, the first being Humma Humma (Bombay, 1995) for the 2017 film OK Jaanu. Though Rahman approved of Bagchi’s version of Humma Humma, he later criticised the broader trend of retooling classics and hit songs as a “a shortcut to creativity”.

This is the second time in 2020 that Bagchi has come under fire from a composer for reworking a song. Vishal-Shekhar disapproved of Bagchi’s version of their 2005 hit song Dus Bahane for the movie Baaghi 3. The composers later restyled their composition themselves.

