It was January 2010. We landed in Gulmarg straight from Bombay in our canvas sneakers for the first night’s shoot of 7 Khoon Maaf.

Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan in 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

Irrfan in 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

I will always remember it as the coldest night of my life as we shot in knee-deep snow, all night, completely unprepared.

Irrfan in 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

What kept us going through that freezing night was the magic unfolding before us – Vishal Bhardwaj directing the magnificently talented Irrfan and Priyanka Chopra in a very dark and psychological scene.

Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan in 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan in 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

This duo of Vishal-Irrfan had created cinematic magic before with Maqbool, and it was an honour for me to see their incredible chemistry.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Irrfan on the sets of 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Irrfan on the sets of 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

We shot in Kashmir for 10 days.

Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan in 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan in 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

This was my second film with Vishal as a still photographer, but the only time I worked with Irrfan. He played Waseeullah, an intense, brooding poet. Irrfan’s deep-set eyes and quiet intensity did perfect justice to the part.

Irrfan in 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

Irrfan in 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

Crowds would throng our shoot to catch a glimpse of him and Priyanka Chopra.

On the sets of 7 Khoon Maaf. Photo by Aparna Jayakumar.

Irrfan was a pleasure to follow through my lens and I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to make some memorable images of him.

