Nirmal Chander’s award-winning documentary Moti Bagh is available for free viewing online for a 48-hour period. The screening has been organised by the Kriti Film Club and is a part of the series Lockdown Recommendations.

Chander’s 2019 film, which has been produced by Public Service Broadcasting Trust, examines the impact of migration on the farming community in Uttarakhand. Chander explores the problem through his uncle, an octogenarian farmer who has chosen to stay behind when many others have left.

The 60-minute documentary is available on the Vimeo video sharing platform until May 25, 8pm. The link is https://vimeo.com/354460653 and the password is nirmal.

Play Moti Bagh (2019).

