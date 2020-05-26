Four Indian productions, including Prateek Vats’s award-winning Eeb Allay Ooo! and Arun Karthick’s Nasir, will be among the titles shown during the We Are One streaming event on YouTube. Also part of the fund-raiser for Covid-19 relief efforts by YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises, which organises the annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, are the short films Awake and Nathkat.

The YouTube event will stream for free between May 29 and June 7 movies that have been previously shown at some of the major festivals in the world. These include Tribeca, Cannes, Venice, Berlin, London, Karlovy Vary, Locarno and Annency. The films will available for streaming without commercial breaks on the link youtube.com/weareone.

Eeb Allay Ooo! will be streamed on May 30 at 4.30pm for a 24-hour period. Shaan Vyas’s Natkhat, which stars Vidya Balan, will be streamed only once, on June 2 at 4.30pm.

Nasir will be streamed on June 6 at 7pm, and will be available for a week even after the end of the online festival. This is also the case with Atul Mongia’s short film Awake, which will be available for a week after its premiere on June 7 at 4.30pm.

The Indian selections have been previously shown at the Mumbai Film Festival, which is organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image. “The We Are One initiative by Tribeca Enterprises is a humble and sincere attempt to bring about some relief to audiences across continents,” Deepika Padukone, MAMI chairperson, said in a press release. We at MAMI are deeply pained to see the devastation around us and feel honoured to stand with our global community in this time of monumental crisis.”

Also read:

In award-winning ‘Eeb Allay Ooo!’, a monkey chaser and ‘a tragedy that is a design of the system’

In Tamil film ‘Nasir’, an ordinary life is upended by religious bigotry

The festival schedule is available on the We Are One website. The programme comprises mostly live action and animated short films. These include Mati Diop’s Atlantiques, which inspired her feature film of the same name. Among the documentaries is Bridges of Sarajevo, with contributions by Jean-Luc Godard, Sergei Loznitsa and Cristi Puiu, among others.

The features include Shiraz, Franz Osten’s silent film about the Taj Mahal monument, the Israeli movie Late Marriage, and the German arthouse classic Ticket of No Return.

Play Ticket of No Return (1979).

Also read:

Restored classic ‘Shiraz’ is as timeless as the Taj Mahal monument that inspired it