The Dharamshala International Film Festival has been streaming independent movies and documentaries shown at previous editions on its website. The latest batch of six titles include features and animation. They can be watched for free after registration. The website is http://diff.co.in/viewing-room/.

The list is as follows:

Miss Lovely, in which Ashim Ahluwalia lays bare the world of sex-horror films in 1980s Mumbai. The cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anil George and Niharika Singh.

In Payal Kapadia’s docu-fiction Afternoon Clouds, dreams and memories merge for a 60-year-old widow.

For The Dossier, Tibetan journalist Zhu Rikun opens a file about her activities that is maintained by Chinese authorities.

Q’s Nabarun is a biographical documentary on the iconoclastic Bengali writer Nabarun Bhattacharya.

Abhishek Verma’s animated film The Fish Curry explores the coming out of a closeted gay man and the importance of the Bengali dish maacher jhol.

In Days of Autumn, Mukul Haloi examines the encounter between an elderly couple in a village in Assam and a young migrant.