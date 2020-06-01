Wajid Khan, one-half of Bollywood composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died on Monday in Mumbai from a kidney infection, PTI reported. Wajid, who was 42 years old, had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The brothers got their Bollywood break with the 1998 Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. A year later, they had the first major success: Sonu Nigam’s Hindi pop album Deewana.

Sajid-Wajid worked on a bunch of popular films, mostly featuring Salman Khan, through the 2000s and the 2010s. These include Partner (2007), Wanted (2009), Dabangg (2010), and its two sequels. Other hits were Jawani Diwani (2006), The Killer (2006), and Rowdy Rathore (2012).

Wajid Khan also was an occasional playback singer, and had been the voice for a bunch of chart-topping dance numbers over the years. Here are six songs sung by him.

Play Soni De Nakhre, Partner.

Play Mashallah, Ek Tha Tiger.

Play Love Me, Wanted.

Play Dhadang Dhang, Rowdy Rathore.

Play Mukhtasar Mulaqaat, Teri Meri Kahaani.