Streaming Watch: Janhvi Kapoor takes to the skies in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ Sharan Sharma’s film, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Vineet Kumar, will be out on Netflix on August 12. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) | Dharma Productions/Zee Studios/Netflix Play Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl Janhvi Kapoor Pankaj Tripathi Read Comments Print