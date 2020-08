Umesh Aggarwal’s 2015 documentary on celebrated music composer AR Rahman is out on YouTube. Produced by Public Service Broadcasting Trust, Jai Ho includes interviews with Rahman, his frequent collaborators and his family members. The 125-minute documentary celebrates Rahman’s career up until 2015, rather than providing a critical framework through which to view his groundbreaking work in Indian cinema.

Play Jai Ho (2015).

