Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date of Mirzapur season two. The crime series will be streamed from October 23. Mirzapur has been been created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna. Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai have directed the new season.

Mirzapur is touted to be one of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest successes in India. “Mirzapur has truly been a game-changer title for us,” Amazon Prime Video Head of India Originals Aparna Purohit said in a press release. “The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences. It’s characters have become a part of the popular culture.”

Season one followed the saga of ganglord Kaleen (Pankaj Tripathi) and the power struggle between his errant son Munna (Divyenndu) and two brothers, Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey).

Kaleen’s criminal enterprise also faced threats from rival Rati Shankar (Shubhrajyoti Bharat) and his son Sharad (Anjum Sharma). Season one ended with Munna killing Bablu and Guddu’s wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar).

Most of the cast members are set to return. Season two will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.