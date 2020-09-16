Mika Singh has reworked his 1998 Indipop hit Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag for Abir Sengupta’s upcoming Hindi film Indoo Ki Jawani, starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal. Asees Kaur is his co-singer, and Shabbir Ahmed has written fresh lyrics. The film is yet to have a release date.

Play Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag from Indoo Ki Jawani (2020).

Here’s the original song.

Play Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag (1998).

Anu Malik had his take on the song in 2008 for Hansal Mehta’s Woodstock Villa.

Play Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Woodstock Villa (2008).

The song also inspired Choopultho Guchi from the 2002 film Idiot, Puri Jagganadh’s remake of his own Kannada film. Shankar Mahadevan sang the song.