Streaming ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai’ trailer: Tamil anthology film is set during the Covid-19 lockdown The directors are Rajiv Menon, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Karthik Subbaraj. Out on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Shruti Haasan in Putham Pudhu Kaalai (2020) | Amazon Prime Video Play Putham Pudhu Kaalai (2020). Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Amazon Prime Video Anthology film Read Comments Print