The Russo brothers Anthony and Joe have added Tamil actor Dhanush to the cast of their upcoming action thriller The Gray Man, Deadline reported. The film is based on the first of Mark Greaney’s series about Court Gentry, a former Central Intelligence operative and assassin. In the film, Ryan Gosling plays Gentry, who is pursued by a character played by Chris Evans. The heavyweight cast includes Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura and Jessica Henwick, according to Deadline.

The Gray Man will mark Dhanush’s second international project. He has previously starred in the lead role in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018), directed by Ken Scott.

The Gray Man “will be the biggest-budget film in Netflix’s history on the feature side”, Deadline said.

“The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do,” Anthony Russo told Deadline in a previous interview. “For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting.”

Anthony and Joe Russo’s credits include four Marvel superhero films, including Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Earlier this year, Joe Russo wrote Extraction, set in Dhaka and starring Chris Hemsworth. The cast of Extraction included a host of Indian actors, including Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Rudraksh Jaiswal and Pankaj Tripathi. A sequel has been planned, with the expected involvement of Joe Russo, director Sam Hargrave and Hemsworth.