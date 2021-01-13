Movie trailers ‘Aadhaar’ trailer: Vineet Kumar Singh-led movie gets a February release date Suman Ghosh’s film will be out on February 5. The cast includes Saurabh Shukla, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Prrithvi. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Vineet Kumar Singh in Aadhaar (2021) | Drishyam Films/Jio Studios Play Aadhaar (2021).Also read:In Bollywood film about the Aadhaar card, a ‘celebration of India’s contradictions’, says director Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Vineet Kumar Singh Suman Ghosh Aadhaar movie trailer Read Comments