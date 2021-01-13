Amazon Prime Video has introduced a single-user plan meant for Bharti Airtel cellphone users, the streaming giant announced in a press release today. The slab of rates includes an introductory offer of Rs 89 for a 28-day period.

“Given high mobile broadband penetration in the country, the mobile phone has become one of the most widely used streaming devices,” Jay Marine, Vice President, Amazon Prime Video Worldwide, said in a press release.

Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India, added in a press statement, “Over the last 4 years, Prime Video has become the country’s most loved premium streaming service with viewership coming from over 4,300 towns and cities. We believe that the Mobile Edition plan will further accelerate Prime Video’s adoption in India and allow an even larger number of customers to access our popular entertainment content.”

Amazon rival Netflix too offers a mobile-only plan on any one smartphone or tablet at a time for Rs 199 per month.

A FICCI-EY 2019 report claimed that Indians spend over 70% of their mobile data on entertainment.