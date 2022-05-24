Tamil actor Dhanush stars in his second international production after The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir (2019). Dhanush is among the cast of The Gray Man, a spy thriller by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America, The Avengers, producers of Extraction). The trailer was released today. The film will be premiered on Netflix on July 22.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton and Regé-Jean Page. The Gray Man is based on the book series of the same name by Mark Greaney.

The official synopsis: “‘The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”