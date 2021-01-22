Wisely realising that brevity is the soul of his barebones idea, Aapkey Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai’s writer-director Gaurav Sinha keeps it short. The MX Player web series comprises five episodes roughly 18 minutes in length (with credits). The best jokes are exhausted in the early portions, which explore the efforts of four bachelors to find an apartment in Mumbai.

The quartet (Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Naveen Kasturia and Ashish Verma) finally finds a house in a semi-finished building that has only one other occupant. A ghost is lurking about, waiting to take revenge by possessing a body. The opportunity presents itself when the men organise a house-warming party with the promise that there will be a swimming pool in which, it is hoped, bikini-clad women will cavort.

Kavi (Parashar) is outraged at the licentious behaviour of his pals. His misgivings are borne out when they spike the alcohol in the hopes of scoring with their female guests. One of the guests, Mausam (Swara Bhasker) stays around longer than the rest, and becomes the medium through which the spirit wreaks havoc.

The comedy-horror with a moral lesson unfolds as a series of short, hurried and seemingly disconnected episodes. Always in a big rush to get its point across and darting from one thought to the next, the series benefits from sharp performances by the bachelors and Swara Bhasker as the haunted guest.