Netflix has acquired Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple, which is set in the world of Hindustani classical music in Mumbai and explores a vocalist’s quest for perfection and success. No release date has been set by the streaming platform just yet.

The Marathi-language movie, which follows Tamhane’s Court (2014), won the Best Screenplay award and the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize at the 77th Venice International Film Festival in 2020. The Disciple stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit.

In a previous interview with Scroll.in, Tamhane had said, “It’s also a personal story for me, in the sense that what’s happening in Indian classical music today is not different from what’s happening in other art forms like cinema. Although cinema is a much younger medium, suddenly in the 21st century, its patronage, its audience, how it’s being consumed, its relevance in pop culture, are issues relevant to Indian classical music as well.”

Play The Disciple (2020).

Tabla maestro Aneesh Pradhan has designed the film’s musical score. The Disciple has been produced by Vivek Gomber’s Zoo Entertainment and mentored by Alfonso Cuaron, who also serves as the executive producer.

“I believe Chaitanya is one of the most important new voices of contemporary cinema and I’m thrilled The Disciple will be able to be enjoyed by audiences all around the world,” Cuaron said in a press statement.

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Content Acquisition, Netflix India said in a press release, “The film is a beautiful story of aspiration, struggle and self-doubt, and celebrates the magic of visual storytelling in the backdrop of Indian classical music, that we can’t wait to share with the world.”

